Azerbaijan reconstructs houses damaged during Second Karabakh War – Trend TV

The houses destroyed or damaged as a result of the shelling of the settlements of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district by the Armenian troops are being reconstructed.

In a conversation with a special correspondent of Trend’s Karabakh bureau, a resident of Khindiristan village Ahmad Abdullayev, whose house was destroyed as a result of a shell on the sixth day of the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, said that his house is being built by the state.

"I express my gratitude to the supreme commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces,” Abdullayev added. “A new house is being built for us upon his instructions. The work has already begun and we are looking forward to the day when it will be built and we can return there."

The State Commission, created upon the order of the president of Azerbaijan dated November 6, 2020, to assess and eliminate the caused damage, headed by the prime minister, within a short period of time inspected over 10,000 facilities in 11 cities and districts of the country and carried out preliminary planning for repair and construction work.

Thus, the restoration work has begun in Ganja, Mingachevir, Tartar, Naftalan, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Goranboy, Aghdam, Aghjabedi, Beylagan, and Barda districts as part of eliminating the damage caused by the Armenian Armed Forces.

The restoration work is underway in 11 cities and districts of Azerbaijan.

