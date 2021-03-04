Azerbaijan, Venezuela discuss opportunities for co-op development

By Trend

Azerbaijani Parliament’s Chairperson (Speaker) Sahiba Gafarova met with the Ambassador of Venezuela in Azerbaijan Christopher Berroteran, Trend reports referring to the parliament.

Gafarova emphasized the development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Venezuela, despite big geographical distance.

"The well-established diplomatic ties between our countries have created favorable conditions for the development of interstate relations. High-level visits, ongoing negotiations and documents signed between the countries indicate a good intention to expand cooperation. Development of political ties creates conditions for using the potential that exists in areas such as investment, energy, transport, science, education and the environment," she said.

The chairperson stressed that Venezuela's support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is regarded as a friendly attitude.

The speaker added that Azerbaijan intends to develop relations with Venezuela at the level of parliaments.

"The development of ties between the legislative bodies of the two countries will have a positive impact on deepening the cooperation in other spheres of life," Gafarova said.