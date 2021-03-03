Turkey attaches importance to Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia trilateral format of co-op - FM

By Trend





Turkey attaches importance to the Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia trilateral format of cooperation, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu made the remark at a press conference of the foreign ministers of Turkey and Georgia, Trend reports on March 3.

"We plan to hold a trilateral meeting, which was postponed due to the change and approval of the new staff of the Georgian government,” the Turkish foreign minister added. “Peace and truce in the Caucasus are very important for us. We support the territorial integrity of Georgia, as well as we support the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.”