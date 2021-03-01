3,000 martyrs’ families, disabled war veterans to receive houses in 2021

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan will provide apartments and private houses to 3,000 martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans in 2021, Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev said at a meeting of the ministry’s board on February 27.

The number of provided houses and apartments to the martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans will be doubled this year, compared to 2020.

Babayev reminded the recent opening of the Shaghan rehabilitation center for war veterans, saying that it will allow thousands of veterans to receive treatment, rehabilitation and improve their health there every year.

Moreover, he stressed that the tasks set by Azerbaijani President to the ministry to further expand the housing program for martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans and rehabilitation program for war veterans this year will be carried out at the highest level.

High on the agenda of the meeting was also opening of DOST centers in Baku and Absheron regions in the coming months, creation and approval of charters of Baku DOST Center ?4 and Absheron region DOST Center. It was noted that the DOST centers established during the last two years have already served 300,000 citizens and as the number of these centers increases the number of those covered by DOST will increase.

It should be noted that martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans have been provided with around 9,200 apartments and private houses and 7,200 cars so far. In 2020, 1,500 apartments, private houses and 400 cars were provided to this category of citizens.

Additionally, the ministry is taking measures to provide social support to martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the Armenian aggression. In this regard, the State Social Protection Fund has provided social support payments, including monthly presidential pension and allowances to over 7,000 family members of 2,837 martyrs of the second Karabakh war. As of January 1, presidential pensions for people of this category increased by 66.7 percent. Moreover, in the post-war period, the ministry has involved over 1,700 citizens of these categories in the part-time self-employment program. Some 900 of them were members of martyrs’ families.