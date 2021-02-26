Putin discusses current situation in Karabakh with Russian Security Council members

By Trend

Russian President Vladimir Putin held an operational meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council (RSC) and discussed with them the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh on Feb.26, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Opening the meeting, the Russian president said that discussions will be held regarding the situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

Addressing the participants, Putin stressed that he would like to hear assessments of the work of the Russian peacekeepers, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, border guards, as well as how cooperation with international organizations and foreign partners is coursing in this direction.