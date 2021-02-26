Russian state official stresses need to reveal out causes and culprits of Khojaly tragedy

By Trend





The Khojaly tragedy is a clear genocide, and it must be recognized at the level of international organizations and the world community, Tatyana Poloskova, Doctor of Political Science, Russian State Advisor of the 1st class and former head of the CIS department of Roszarubezhtsentr under the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Trend.

Referring to the words of the Speaker of the Turkish Parliament Mustafa Sentop, that the Khojaly tragedy still remains a dark spot in the history of mankind, Poloskova noted that, unfortunately, this is so.

“This is a monstrous tragedy, during which, civilians were killed including by the militaries. A large number of people were taken prisoner, and the fate of some is still unknown. The Khojaly tragedy in its scope and influence on the minds of people should be akin to what happened in Liditsa, Khatyn, and other similar places, which everyone knows about,” she said.

Poloskova emphasized that a powerful information campaign is needed so that the world community and international organizations receive reliable, objective, clear information about the Khojaly tragedy, as well as that measures were taken for a fair trial, and a clear legal assessment was given.

This is a clear genocide, and it must be recognized at the level of international organizations and the world community, she added.

“It is also necessary to understand the real reasons for what happened: who gave orders to the militaries, who incited Armenian militants and civilians to participate in this. A clear understanding is necessary, only on this basis it will be possible to punish the guilty and prevent such an event in the future," Poloskova stressed.