Portugal's 'Original Features' shoots film about Khojaly genocide

By Trend





'Original Features' film company from Portugal, has recently completed shooting a film devoted to Azerbaijan's Khojaly genocide - 'Story of Khojali', Trend reports.

The film was written and directed by Azerbaijani in Portugal, Nadir Machanov.

The producer of the film is Andre Badalo of 'Original Features'.

The horrors of the Khojaly genocide are presented in the film as monologue.

Azerbaijani actresses Aygun Fatullayeva and Natavan Abbasli played the leading parts in the film.

'Story of Khojali' is not the first collaboration between Nadir Machanov and Andre Badalo. Previously, they worked together within the framework of the ‘Baku, I love you’ film project.



