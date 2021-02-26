Turkish president reveres memory of Azerbaijani brothers and sisters ruthlessly murdered in Khojaly

By Trend





A publication in connection with the Khojaly genocide has been posted on the official Twitter page of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports on Feb. 26 referring to President Erdogan’s message.

"I honor the blessed memory of our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters, who were ruthlessly killed 29 years ago in Khojaly," the message said.

During the Karabakh war, the Armenian military committed an act of genocide against the population of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town on Feb. 26, 1992.

As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. A total of 1,000 civilians became disabled in the onslaught. Eight families were completely annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, while 25 lost both parents. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

All these acts were committed by the Armenian military with extreme mercilessness and inconceivable barbarism. The second battalion of 366th regiment under the command of Major Seyran Ohanian, the third battalion under the command of Yevgeniy Nabokhin, staff chief of the first battalion Valeriy Chitchyan and more than 50 officers and ensigns took part in the attack, according to "The Investigation Materials Concerning Khojaly Occupation".