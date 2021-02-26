Azerbaijani FM, Israeli envoy mull Karabakh peace deal

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Israeli Ambassador George Deek have discussed the current regional situation, the fulfilment of the Karabakh peace deal and the unblocking of all economic and transport links in the region, the Foreign Ministry has said.

During the meeting on February 25, the parties also discussed prosepcts of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel and other issues of mutual interest.

In late January, it was stated that Israel can contribute to the reconstruction process in Karabakh at this stage and be actively involved in this process.

"First, we are incredibly pleased with the level of friendship and cooperation between Israel and Azerbaijan. In recent years, cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy, technology, agriculture, and military industry has developed significantly,” MP Azay Guliyev said earlier.

He noted that this is not accidental, because Azerbaijan is one of the very few countries, and perhaps the first one, where, in his words, the Jews live in the most comfortable, peaceful, and safe conditions, without any discrimination.

On November 10, Baku and Yerevan signed a Moscow-brokered deal that brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

On January 11, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement is set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.