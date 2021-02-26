Chairperson-in-Office of OSCE looks to visit Azerbaijan

By Trend





Chairperson-in-Office of the OSCE and Foreign Minister of Sweden, Ann Linde hopes to soon visit Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports.

Linde made the statement during the 20th Winter Meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

Linde added that during the visit she looks to get acquainted with the situation in the region after the Second Karabakh war.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.