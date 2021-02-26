President Aliyev: Khojaly genocide reflection of Armenian fascism

President Ilham Aliyev has said that Khojaly genocide, the killing of 613 Azerbaijani civilians by Armenian forces on February 26 in 1992 in the town on Khojaly in Nagorno-Karabakh is the manifestation of Armenian fascism.

Aliyev made the remarks in the presser held on February 26 that marks the 29th anniversary of Khojaly genocide.

“The Khojaly genocide was a manifestation of Armenian fascism. Armenian fascism was on the rise at that time, and from 1992 to the last events, Armenian fascism dealt a great blow to the Azerbaijani people.

Military provocations, terrorist acts, cruelty to the civilian population, the shelling of our cities and villages, as well as the bombing of peaceful cities with ballistic missiles during the Second Karabakh War - all these are manifestations of Armenian fascism," the president said.

