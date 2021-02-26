OSCE MG should support post-conflict rehabilitation of Azerbaijani territories - OSCE PA VP

By Trend





Tomorrow the Azerbaijani people will with great sorrow commemorate the 29th anniversary of Khojaly genocide, OSCE PA Vice-President, Azay Guliyev said, Trend reports.

Guliyev made the statement during the 20th Winter Meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

Guliyev noted that 16 countries and 22 US states have already recognized this event as an act of genocide and the number is growing every year.

Azerbaijani Procesutor’s office has collected all evidence of this terrible crime in order to bring those responsible to justice but sadly due to the lack of international support they are not only enjoying freedom but also have high positions in the Armenian government, he added.

“I would like to call up on individual countries, OSCE and other organizations to express solidarity with people of Azerbaijan by supporting punishment of those responsible,” he said.

“I think that the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship should be directed to the implementation of the vision of peace, stability and cooperation expressed in the trilateral statement signed Nov. 9, 2020,” Guliyev said.

He added that the co-chairs should assist and support the post-conflict rehabilitation and reconstruction of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.