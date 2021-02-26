Baku slams Luxembourg official’s biased statement on Karabakh war

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry has described as biased a statement made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn during his speech at the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

The ministry said that Jean Asselborn’s statement completely contradicts the relevant principles of international law and display his unawareness of the situation in the region.

The ministry questioned “why Jean Asselborn, who is trying to portray himself as a defender of human rights, never raised a question in the UN Human Rights Council or other relevant international platforms regarding the fact that Armenia occupied 20 percent of the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan for almost 30 years, carrying out bloody ethnic cleansing in those areas and grossly violating the fundamental rights of more than 1 million Azerbaijanis?”

Furthermore, the ministry reminded that Armenian armed forces killed over 100 Azerbaijani civilians in deliberate attacks far from the conflict zone since September 27.

“Turning the issue of human rights into a matter of political bias will not bring pride to anyone, including the Luxembourg Foreign Minister,” the ministry concluded.