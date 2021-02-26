President Aliyev inaugurates new projects in Baku

By Ayya Lmahamad

President Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated after major repair the "Shagan" rehabilitation boarding house in Baku's Khazar district, Azertag reported on February 25.

The head of state familiarized himself with the conditions created in the rehabilitation boarding house.

The boarding house was commissioned in 2003 by the order of national leader Heydar Aliyev, and underwent a major renovation last year.

Reconstructed boarding house with 250 beds can admit up to 5,000 patients a year. This medical facility will provide services to patients suffering from cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, nervous and endocrine diseases. The main services: functional diagnostics, physiotherapy, therapeutic baths, therapeutic physical training, social and psychological rehabilitation.

Apartments to war veterans

Afterwards, Aliyev attended a ceremony of providing apartments to martyrs' families and disabled war veterans in a residential complex in Baku's Ramana settlement.

Thirty nine-story buildings were built on the territory of the complex, and a total of 1,512 apartments are equipped with all necessary social infrastructure. In addition, a school, a kindergarten and a club-community center are built on the territory.

It should be noted that according to the programs approved by a presidential decree signed in January of this year, in 2021-2025 more than 11,000 martyrs' families and disabled war veterans in need of better housing conditions will be provided with apartments and private houses.

After familiarizing himself with the complex, President Aliyev met with members of martyrs' families and disabled war veterans, and addressed the meeting.

the story will be updated.