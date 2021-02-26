Iranian parliament shares grief of relatives of victims of Khojaly tragedy

By Trend





The Iran-Azerbaijan Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group shares the grief of the relatives of the victims of the Khojaly genocide during the occupation of Karabakh, Trend reports.

According to the report, this was reflected in the statement of the Iran-Azerbaijan Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group.

“The friendship group supports the territorial integrity of neighboring countries, especially friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan,” the statement said.

Iran declares that it opposes the occupation and military attacks on cities and settlements in accordance with the revolutionary process and the instructions of the Supreme Leader, the statement said.