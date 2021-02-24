Azerbaijan participates in IDEX-21 defence expo

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan is participating in the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2021) and Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX 2021), held in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates from February 21-25.

Azerbaijan is presented at the exhibition by 106 Azerbaijani-made weapons, including various types of small arms and close combat vehicles, mortars, rifles, grenades, drones, ammunition of various calibers and purposes.

In addition to the arms demonstration, top officials from the country’s Defence Ministry are holding meetings with the United Arab Emirates' state and government officials and heads of official delegations of the participating countries.

On February 21, Azerbaijani Defence Minister Madat Guliyev met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs of UAE Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The meeting focused on discussions on the ways to enhance relations between the UAE and Azerbaijan in multiple fields and sectors for improving the friendly ties between the two countries and peoples.

Moreover, as part of the exhibition, the minister discussed the current state of and prospects for the bilateral cooperation in the military-technical area with the delegation led by Serbian Defence Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic.

IDEX is the only international defence exhibition and conference in the MENA region demonstrating the latest technology across land, sea and air sectors of defence. It is a unique platform to establish and strengthen relationships with government departments, businesses and armed forces throughout the region. More than 900 exhibits from 59 countries are presented in 35 pavilions.