Turkish, Azerbaijani and Turkmen FMs adopt joint statement following trilateral meeting

By Trend

The fifth trilateral meeting of foreign ministers was held in Turkey’s Ankara city on February 23, 2021 with the participation of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov at the invitation of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on Feb. 24.

The parties confirmed the commitment to the statements adopted following the results of trilateral meetings on May 26, 2014 in Baku, on January 29, 2015 in Ashgabat, on August 28, 2015 in Antalya and on July 19, 2017 in Baku.