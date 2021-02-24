Azerbaijan, Mongolia start first political consultations

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani and Mongolian Foregin Ministries started their first political consultations in a video conference format on February 23, 2021, the Foreign Ministry has reported.

The political consultations attended by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov and Mongolian Deputy Foreign Minister Munkhjin Batsumber focused on bilateral and multilateral relations.

Hasanov briefed his counterpart of the latest regional developments, including the situation after the 44-day Patriotic War, the implementation of measures arising from the trilateral statements by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders (Karabakh peace deal and unblocking of all regional economic and transport communications) and other relevant issues.

The sides exchanged views on the current state of Azerbaijan-Mongolia bilateral relations, issues on the agenda, cooperation within international organizations, strengthening future ties and put forward a number of proposals in this regard.

During the consultations, the two men noted the importance of continuing the political dialogue between the two countries, the development of the current situation in the economic and trade spheres, including cooperation in agriculture, carpet weaving, veterinarian fields, as well as cooperation in other areas, and strengthening the legal-contractual basis.

The officials also stressed the significance of boosting ties between the two nations and deepening cooperation in the tourism, education, culture and humanitarian spheres.