Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs mull new regional realities, Karabakh peace deal

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu have discussed new realities and opportunities for regional cooperation after the 44-day Patriotic War and the fulfiment of the trilateral statements of November 10, 2020 (Karabakh peace deal) and January 11, 2021, the Foreign Ministry reported on February 23.

The report added that the meeting, which took place in Turkey's Ankara on February 23, was attended by large delegations from both sides. At the meeting, the parties focused on the current regional situation and bilateral cooperation.

It was stressed once again that brotherly Turkey is ready to participate in the process of restoration and construction of Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

The foreign ministers emphasized the importance of the start of joint activities on January 30, 2021, of the Turkish-Russian Monitoring Centre for maintaining peace in the region.

It was noted that the existing intensive dialogue between the two brotherly countries is rapidly developing in all directions. Bayramov and Cavusoglu stressed that as a result of the next meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation held in Ankara on February 19, 2021, the adoption of 53 new action points covering all areas is an indicator of the high level of development of bilateral relations.

The ministers noted with satisfaction that the internal procedures for the entry into force of the document signed between the two countries in connection with visa-free travel of citizens on the basis of ID cards have been completed, and in the near future, the document will enter into force after a mutual exchange of notes.

The sides stressed the importance of expanding cooperation within international organizations. At the meeting, other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

Meanwhile, Trend reported that Ankara hosted a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan on February 23.

After the meeting, a joint press conference was held with the participation of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

First, the ministers signed the protocol of the meeting. Then they exchanged views on the results of the trilateral meeting.

The trilateral peace deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the 30-decade conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement is set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.