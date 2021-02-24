Italian company involved in creation of Azerbaijan's Victory Museum

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's Culture Ministry continues to work on the concept of the Patriotic War Memorial Complex and the Victory Museum.

The Ministry has recently embarked upon partnership with G GROUP, the world's leading Italian multimedia company, which has successfully implemented a number of international projects.

As part of the cooperation, G GROUP working group consisting of Creative Executive Director and Artistic Director Fabrizio Conti, Strategy Consultant Laura Conti, Museum Designer, Architect, and Exposition Designer Nikola Pavan, and Architect Carlo Pavan visited Baku on February 19-21.

On the first day of the visit, the G GROUP delegation met with the Culture Minister Anar Karimov.

During the meeting, Anar Karimov stressed the importance of the Patriotic War Memorial Complex and the Victory Museum as a place that shows Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War.

The Patriotic War Memorial Complex and the Victory Museum will provide insight into the Patriotic War by using modern presentation technology.

The meeting also featured discussions on the work to be done under the project, initial ideas, and plans.

Earlier, the Ministry of Culture has been instructed to create a working group on the concept of the Victory Museum on behalf of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

The initial draft of the Action Plan for the collection of materials for the creation of the complex and the museum was discussed during the virtual conference.