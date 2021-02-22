Azerbaijani FM to pay working visit to Turkey

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is to pay a working visit to Turkey, the ministry reported on February 22.

As part of his visit to Ankara, Bayramov will take part in the trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan on February 23, 2021, the report added.

In April 2019, discussions were held related to the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Turkmenistan in the energy sector.

The successive meetings of the ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan, the adopted documents, common regional interests and projects such as the Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey transport corridor, the Trans-Eurasian Information Super Highway, and the restoration of the Silk Road formalize a strong basis for cooperation in the trilateral format, noted in the mentioned discussions.

As Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Turkmenistan have a great responsibility in reviving the modern Silk Road.