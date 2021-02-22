Azerbaijani defence minister, UAE deputy PM mull military-technical co-op

By Trend





Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Industry Madat Guliyev met with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs of the UAE, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference IDEX-2021 in Abu Dhabi, the ministry told Trend on Feb. 21.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged the views on the prospects for military-technical cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

Stressing that Azerbaijan and the UAE are fraternal countries, Sheikh spoke about the advantages of mutual cooperation in all spheres and added that he would not spare efforts to develop relations between the two countries.

The meeting was held in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and constructive dialogue.