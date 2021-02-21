Azerbaijan's security service urges media not to spread inaccurate reports

By Vafa Ismayilova





Azerbaijan’s National Security Service has called on the local mass media and social media networks not to spread inaccurate reports harming Azerbaijan’s national interests and misleading the public opinion.

In a statement posted in its presser on February 19, the security agency particularly denied social media reports about alleged meeting between Armenian National Security Service Head Armen Abazyan, Russian peacekeeping contingent's head General Rustam Muradov, Azerbaijani National Security Service Head Ali Naghiyev in Sugovushan village in Tartar district.

The agency said that that details about the meetings held between the Azerbaijani and Armenian national security leaders are made public consistently, adding that “given that the issues related to the reliable provision of the state interests, territorial integrity and security of Azerbaijan are met with sensitivity in society, the public will continue to be informed about such meetings.”

It did not rule out the fact that such reports could have been deliberately transmitted to social networks by hostile circles.

"We ask you to refer only to official information by government agencies, noting the inadmissibility of such cases," the statement said.

It should be noted that Naghiyev last met his Armenian counterpart Armen Abazyan on December 30 in Moscow. The meeting discussed the fulfillment of obligations arising from the trilateral statement signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders in November 2020.

Moreover, within the norms of international humanitarian law, the sides discussed border security issues, the fight against terrorism in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation, clarification of the fate of missing and captured persons following the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the establishment of burial places of bodies and exchange of prisoners, as well as other security issues of mutual interest.

In the course of the discussions, the officials noted the importance of organizing an appropriate communication channel for the exchange of information, if necessary.