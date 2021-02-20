Armenia's occupation policy causes big damage to ecology of entire region – Azerbaijani minister

By Trend

Armenia’s occupation policy caused big damage to the nature, biological diversity, and ecology of both Azerbaijan and the region as a whole, Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said.

Babayev made the remark at the Meteorological Forum of the Turkic World, Trend reports on Feb. 19.

“The hydrometeorological infrastructure is completely out of order in the territories of Azerbaijan, which were under Armenian occupation for a long time,” the minister added. “In this regard, appraisal and restoration work began in these territories.”

“The use of "green" technologies in restoration work will turn these lands into a high-quality ecological environment and a source of "green" energy,” Babayev added.

"It is planned to resume meteorological observations by using modern automated systems soon,” the minister said. “These measures will reduce the impact and increase resilience to climate change."