TODAY.AZ / Politics

Turkey delighted for liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh region after 30 year-occupation – President Erdogan

19 February 2021 [16:54] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


After 30 year-occupation, Turkey experienced joy as a result of the liberation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a letter, addressed to the participants of the Meteorological Forum of the Turkic World, Trend reports on Feb. 19.

The Turkish president congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the victory in the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War.

"The war in Nagorno-Karabakh region and the coronavirus pandemic has once again demonstrated the importance of the unity, solidarity, and cohesion of the Turkic world - from defense to diplomacy, from healthcare to agriculture, from tourism to energy," the letter said.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/203611.html

Print version

Views: 13

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also