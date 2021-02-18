Nothing left in Aghdam city except mosque - Russian MP

By Trend





I have seen a lot and have been more than once in places where hostilities took place, but I could not imagine what was happening here, Russian State Duma MP Aleksey Zhuravlev told Trend on Feb. 18 during his visit to Azerbaijan's post-war Aghdam city.

According to the MP, the city of Agdam, which the entire Soviet Union knew, just no longer exists.

"The only building there is a mosque. As I was told, it was saved for one reason - for correcting the fire, for the so-called binding. If this were not needed, then, probably, the mosque would not remain here. It is very strange for me to look at these ruins of a city that could have flourished and live," said Zhuravlev.



