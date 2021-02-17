Azerbaijani alpinists raise flag at unnamed height

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A group of officers of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and alpinists of the Gartal mountain sports club have marked Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War.

They climbed to an unnamed height (4,301 m) east of the Bazarduzu peak in the Greater Caucasus Mountains.

Members of the expedition titled ‘Victory belongs to Azerbaijan!’ crossed a mountainous region with difficult terrain and climbed to the designated height.

They raised the State Flag of Azerbaijan, sang the State Anthem, and honored the blessed memory of the martyrs who died in the Second Karabakh War with a minute of silence. Then a memorial plaque "Zafar zirvesi" (Victory Peak ) was installed on the top.

The 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war ended with the Russia-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The trilateral peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions.

Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers and historic Shusha city.

The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since early 1990s.



