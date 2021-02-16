Project on modernization of vocational education aimed at supporting Azerbaijani youth - Head of EU Delegation

By Trend





An EU-funded project in Azerbaijan on the modernization of the vocational education system is aimed at supporting the local youth, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas said.

Jankauskas made the remark during an online event, Trend reports on Feb. 16.

“The implementation of the project called "VET for the Future: Development of VET Providers' Excellence in Azerbaijan" has already begun in a number of Azerbaijani cities,” head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan added.

Calling on the Azerbaijani youth to join this project to improve the professional education, Jankauskas called this project important for a better future of the country and life in general.