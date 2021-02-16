EU project in Azerbaijan to help country improve education system - UNDP

By Trend





A four-year EU project in Azerbaijan aims at modernizing the "VET for the Future: Development of VET Providers’ Excellence in Azerbaijan" vocational education system, and will support the country in improving the education system in general, said UNDP Resident Representative for Azerbaijan Alessandro Fracassetti, Trend reports.

He noted that the project costs 5.8 million Euros, and it will support the goals set by Azerbaijan to develop the economy. In particular, thanks to the project, the youth of Azerbaijan will be able to get the necessary qualifications for the future.

According to him, withing the joint work of the EU and the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan, a lot has been achieved in several years: teachers and students have received the necessary knowledge, purchased the necessary equipment, opened special educational centers, etc.

In particular, in Ganja city, the project allowed to purchase more than 3,700 special-purpose equipment, Fracassetti said.

The private sector of the country is also actively involved in the program, he said.

According to him, one of the biggest achievements of the project is the growth of the number of women in it.

He noted that they are not going to stop at what they have achieved and continue to develop within the program.