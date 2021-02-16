All Azerbaijani military hospitals fully ready for COVID-19 vaccination - Lt. Colonel

By Trend





All military hospitals in Azerbaijan are equipped with the necessary equipment for vaccination against COVID-19, Chief Sanitary Doctor of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Lieutenant Colonel of the Medical Service Surkhay Mammadov said, Trend reports.

He noted that there is an order of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense on the vaccination of military personnel in accordance with the ‘Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022’.

“To carry out vaccinations in the Baku garrison, the Main Clinical Hospital of the Armed Forces, the corresponding hospitals liberated from the Armenian occupation, and other territories of the country, corresponding groups have been created. All hospitals are equipped with the necessary equipment,” Mammadov said.

Mammadov added that vaccination in the Azerbaijani Armed Forces is carried out taking into account the recommendations and decisions of the WHO and the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.