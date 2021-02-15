Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament expresses condolences to Turkish counterpart

By Trend





Chairwoman of the Milli M?jlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova sent a letter of condolences to the speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Shantop, Trend reports citing to the press and public relations department of the Milli Majlis.

Sahiba Gafarova said that she deeply regrets the murder of 13 civilians in Turkey by the treacherous terrorist organization in the Qara region of Iraq, wishes the souls of the victims to rest, and on behalf of the Milli Majlis expressed condolences to the Turkish state, the families and friends of the victims.