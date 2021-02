First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared video footages of her and President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Fuzuli, Zangilan, Lachin and Jabrayil regions on her official Instagram page on February 14.

Fuzuli, Zangilan, Lachin and Jabrayil regions were liberated from around three decades of the Armenian occupation during the war between September 27 and November 10.

