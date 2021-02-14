Officials mull creation of transport, communication structure in liberated lands

By Trend





By Vafa Ismayilova

The creation of the transport and communication structure on Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia's occupation has been discussed at a meeting of the transport, communications and high technologies working group of the Intermanagement Centre under the Coordination Headquarters.

The meeting was attended by presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev, Transport, Communications and High Technologies Minister Rashad Nabiyev, and representatives of relevant structures.

Representatives of the Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ministry, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, the State Agency of Automobile Roads, the Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, and the Mine Action Agency spoke about the ongoing and planned priority projects on the liberated territories, including the creation of telecommunication and postal infrastructure, construction of the Fuzuli airport, railways and highways and demining operations.

The meeting participants emphasized the importance of carrying out the work by all structures in coordination through the Intermanagement Center taking into account the directions and instructions given by the Azerbaijani president about the work on the creation and restoration of the liberated territories, the return of the IDPs, new challenges and concepts.

In November 2020, President Ilham Aliyev established the Coordination Headquarters for the centralized solution of issues in the liberated lands. It is managed by the head of the Presidential Administration, Samir Nuriyev.

In early February, speaking about the restoration of Karabakh, Ilham Aliyev said that all IDPs will be able to return to liberated lands after they are demined. Then damages will be assessed. Later, infrastructure projects will be implemented, houses and social facilities such as hospitals, schools, cultural centres, sports facilities will be built. He added that "everything should be done in a planned manner.

As a result of Armenian vandalism, hundreds of cultural institutions, including 927 libraries with 4.6 million books, 808 palaces of culture, clubs and other cultural institutions, 85 music and art schools were destroyed on the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

Over 700 historical and cultural monuments registered by the state before the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were looted, including the 11 and 15-span Khudaferin bridges in Jabrayil, Ganjasar and Khudavend sanctuaries in Kalbajar, the mausoleum in Aghdam's Khachin Turbetli village, Azykh cave in Fuzuli as well as Shusha state historical and architectural reserve.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10 brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.