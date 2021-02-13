MFA urges embassies to effectively, consistently inform world about Azerbaijan, region

By Vafa Ismayilova

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has described as important the Azerbaijani dipmonatic missions' activities in delivering consistently and effectively the truth about Azerbaijan and the regional situation to the world community, the Foreign Ministry reported on February 12.

Bayramov made the remarks at an online meeting at the Foreign Minsitry with officials from the Azerbaijani diplomatic missions in foreign countries and international organizations, which was held on February 12, 2021. The meeting was also attended by the deputy foreign ministers, special envoys and heads of the ministry's structural departments.

"Particular attention was paid to the new realities and the geopolitical situation arising in the region as result of the Second Karabakh war last year. It was emphasized that the implementation of the trilateral statements dated November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021 ensures regional peace, security and progress, and the importance of the activities of Azerbaijani diplomatic missions in the field of consistent and effective delivery of the truth about Azerbaijan and the situation in the region to the world community was noted," the ministry said.

Bayramov spoke about the multi-vector foreign policy activities proceeding from the national interests of Azerbaijan, about policy's priorities and new challenges and about the development of relations in bilateral and multilateral areas. The conference participants were informed in detail about the active foreign policy pursued by Azerbaijan in 2020, about the development of cooperation with other countries, initiatives taken on the global scale, the country's representation in international organizations and other issues.

During the videoconference, the heads of Azerbaijani diplomatic missions exchanged views on the main events that are expected to take place during the year, a number of administrative and organizational issues, as well as personnel issues. The proposals of the diplomatic missions on the effective implementation of the foreign policy course in the new realities were heard.

Participants noted the importance of online meetings in terms of information provision and coordination, agreeing to continue such consultations in the future.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10 brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

On January 11, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement is set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.