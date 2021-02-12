Azerbaijani, Turkish Defense Ministers observe course of Winter Exercise-2021

By Trend





Minister of National Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar and Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov observed the final stage of the Turkish-Azerbaijani 'Winter Exercise-2021' joint tactical exercises in Kars province.

This is stated in a publication on the official page of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense on Twitter, Trend reports.

The publication reads that the ministers were informed about the progress of the exercises.

As part of the joint Winter Exercise-2021, held in Kars, Hulusi Akar and Zakir Hasanov visited the command post and were informed about the progress of the exercise.

The ministers visited a field bakery. Hulusi Akar treated his Azerbaijani colleague to baked bread.

Then the ministers attended the oath-taking ceremony of the military personnel participating in the exercise.

As earlier reported, the joint exercises were launched in Kars, Turkey on Feb. 1, 2021.

The exercises will wrap up on February 12.