Final consultations held on establishing Int'l Day of Turkic Language

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Final consultations on establishing the International Day of the Turkic Language have been held.

The meeting was attended by National Commissions of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkey over the UNESCO, Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, Parliament Assembly of Turkic Speaking States, International Organization of Turkish Culture, Foundation of Turkish Culture and heritage, Officials of the international Turkish Academy, the representatives of relevant state bodies of Turkey.

Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by the MFA's Ambassador-at-Large, Secretary General of the Azerbaijani National Commission in UNESCO Elnur Sultanov, Trend reported.

Speaking at the event, Elnur Sultanov stressed that Azerbaijan highly appreciates the initiative of establishing the International Day of the Turkic Language and is ready to support the intensification of the process of considering this issue in UNESCO.

Notably, International Days of the respective languages ??are celebrated toencourage the popularization of languages ??at the international level.

In this regard, the Turkish National Commission at UNESCO came up with an initiative to establish an International Turkic Language Day within the framework of UNESCO.