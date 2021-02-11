Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister off to Turkey to watch joint drills

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov has left for Turkey at the invitation of Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar to watch the final stage of the joint Winter Exercise-2021 being held in Kars city, the ministry’s press service reported on February 11.

The Winter Exercise 2021 is held with the participation of the Turkish Armed Forces and units of the Separate Combined Troops Army of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The Turkish-Azerbaijani joint tactical Winter Exercise 2021 started in Kars on February 2 and will be completed on February 21.

In early September 2020, Azerbaijani and Turkish land and air forces held a large-scale joint military exercises in Nakhchivan under the bilateral agreement on military cooperation with the participation of the land forces and air force of the two countries. The first stage of the Azerbaijani-Turkish joint large-scale tactical exercises was held on July 30, 2020.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said on August 13, 2020, that the large-scale joint military drills held between Azerbaijani and Turkish troops are another manifestation of the Turkish-Azerbaijani unity and brotherhood, adding that "the intensity of these exercises will be increased from now on".