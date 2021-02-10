Azerbaijani army units' full equipment inspected in new training year

By Azernews





Full equipment of military units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces is being checked as part of the new training year, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported on February 9.

"In connection with the beginning of the new training year, all military units, training base, and full equipment of units are checked," the Defence Ministry said in a report posted on its website.

The ministry added that the new training year was underway in the Army Corps, formations, military units, special military-educational institutions, and command and control bodies.

It noted that under orders from Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov, tasks assigned to the Azerbaijan Army in the new training year are aimed at preventing real threats and risks within the country, especially on the liberated territories.

"Under the defence minister's instruction, the theoretical and practical classes on the in-depth study of modern weapons, military equipment, and other combat means that are in the armament of the military units, as well as their use in various climatic conditions and difficult terrain are held with military personnel. Special attention is paid to the state of the servicemen's health," the ministry said.

Drills with Turkey

Meanwhile, the Turkish National Defence Ministry reported on its official Twitter page that Observer Day will be held as part of the Turkish-Azerbaijani Winter Exercise-2021, which continues in the Turkish Kars province.

Media representatives, who will observe the exercises, were taken from Ankara to Kars by a Turkish Air Force aircraft, the ministry said.

On February 2, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry stated about the start of the active phase of the Turkish-Azerbaijani joint tactical Winter Exercise 2021 in Kars. The exercises, which started on February 1 will last until 12 February. The Winter Exercise 2021 is held with the participation of units of the Turkish Armed Forces and Azerbaijan's Combined Arms Army.

On November 10, Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed a peace deal which put an end to 44 days of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.



