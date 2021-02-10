Azerbaijani major tells Trend TV about heroism of army's rocket artillery division during 44-day war

By Trend





The rocket artillery division of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces completed the combat missions during the 44-day Second Karabakh War set by the high command to liberate the Aghdam and Khojavand districts, division commander, Major Rovshan Aghayev told Trend TV.

According to Aghayev, in the course of hostilities, having prevented the counter-offensive of the Armenian Armed Forces, the division destroyed a large amount of manpower, firearms and military equipment, as well as automobile convoys, command posts, and artillery batteries of Armenia.

“Successful operations during the 44-day war determined our victory. Following the hostilities, in accordance with the approved plan, classes continue to improve the knowledge and skills of the division's personnel,” added Aghayev.



