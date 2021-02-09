France fully respects OSCE’s restrictive measures on weapon exports to Armenia, Azerbaijan – ambassador

By Trend

France fully respects the long-standing restrictive measures imposed by the OSCE regarding exports of weapons to Armenia and to Azerbaijan, French ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross told Trend.

He was commenting on the report of some Armenian media about alleged agreement between France and Armenia to deepen cooperation in the sphere of defense.

“The information that you refer to is misguided and incorrect. France fully respects the long-standing restrictive measures imposed by the OSCE regarding exports of weapons to Armenia and to Azerbaijan. Armenia and Azerbaijan both have well identified foreign suppliers of military goods. These suppliers are well known to all.

Armenia and Azerbaijan also both have defense agreements with regional powers. Neither Armenia, nor Azerbaijan have such agreements with France. This is consistent with the impartial approach of the France regarding security in the region.

France is completely impartial in the implementation of its mandate as co-Chair of the OSCE Group of Minsk.

France regrets the use of force and loss of life in the recent war between Azerbaijan and Armenia and calls for strict implementation of the cease fire, a lasting peace, reconciliation and cooperation,” he said.