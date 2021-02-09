Egypt voices interest in restoring Azerbaijan’s liberated lands

By Azernews









By Ayya Lmahamad

Egypt is interested in participating in future projects in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, Vice Chairman of Egypt's Dorra Group of companies for construction and engineering Mohamed Hassan has said.

He made the remarks during the meeting with the Chairman of Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov on February 8.

Noting that his visit was aimed at discussing investment opportunities in Azerbaijan, Hassan said that he would be holding meetings with relevant agencies. In addition, he shared his views on the prospects of cooperation with the Agency.

Orkhan Mammadov noted that the Agency is ready to support the establishment of relations between SMBs and business associations working in the relevant field with the Dorra Group of Companies. In addition, agency’s readiness for support in the implementation of joint projects was noted.

He further briefed the participants on the agency’s activities and the mechanisms of support for small and medium-sized businesses and discussed the opportunities for cooperation.

The participants of the meeting were also informed about the opportunities and benefits created for residents of industrial parks operating in Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that trade turnover between the two countries amounted to$ 7.7 million in 2020. Out of the total turnover, export amounted to $624,880, while import to $7.1 million.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President stated that companies from friendly countries will take part in the reconstruction works to be carried out in liberated territories.

"Large-scale construction work will be carried out. Of course, first of all, Azerbaijani companies will take part in this work, and we will invite companies from countries that are friendly to us," he stated.

The Azerbaijani government has allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for reconstruction works in the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.