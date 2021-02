By Trend





Only the artillery troops of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan destroyed over 380 artillery pieces of the Armenian Armed Forces during the Second Karabakh War, Major General Aghamir Sultanov, commander of the missile and artillery forces of Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

He noted that by means of modern universal radar systems of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the missile and artillery means of Armenia, which opened fire, were identified and destroyed by retaliation fire.