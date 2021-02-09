Azerbaijan's chief architect talks restoration of liberated Shusha city

By Trend





Archaeological research should be carried out on Azerbaijan’s liberated territories destroyed during the Armenian occupation before restoring them, the Chairman of Union of Architects, Honored Architect of the country Elbay Gasimzade said, Trend reports.

According to Gasimzade, it’s expedient to conduct the restoration work jointly with foreign specialists.

“We have sufficiently experienced and professional scientists and researchers, but it must be admitted that there are technologies abroad that we don’t have yet. Namely with their help, the archaeological research of the destroyed territories should be carried out,” he noted. “Besides, it’s necessary to restore and reconstruct historical monuments, especially the House-museums of Uzeyir Hajibayov, Bulbul and Natavan (famous Azerbaijani composer, artist and poetess) in Shusha city."

The chief architect also noted that new houses should be built for residents of Shusha on the place of 17 historical quarters.

"The quarters formed the basis of the city. Each quarter had its own market, its own mosque, and its own spring. Taking our architectural heritage as a basis, we need build new modern houses. In general, the approach to the city of Shusha should be special one," he further said.

Gasymzade stressed that the five-story buildings built in Soviet times should be demolished.

"All the unremarkable buildings in the city of Shusha, which remained from the Soviet times, should be demolished, and new small-floor residential houses should be built in their place for citizens who left Shusha 30 years ago. President Ilham Aliyev said this in his speech, and I’m sure that the head of state wants Shusha to become the most beautiful place unlike any other city," he added.

The city had been liberated from Armenian occupation on Nov.8, 2020 during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov. 2020).