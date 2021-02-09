Azerbaijan files criminal case over deadly mine explosion in liberated Jabrayil

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

A criminal case has been filed into a deadly mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil region, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office reported on February 8.

On February 7, Jabrayil region's prosecutor's office launched an investigation into the killing of Fuzuli region residents Mehman Guliyev, Ilgar Ahmadov, and Mustagim Alasgarov in an anti-tank mine explosion while driving a VAZ 2106 car on liberated territories of Jabrayil region.

The body of Mehman Guliyev,33, as well as fragments of other bodies, were found during inspections held in the scene. The forensic genetic examination will be carried out to determine if the found fragments belong to Ahmadov and Alasgarov.

The Jabrayil region prosecutor's office is investigating the case under Azerbaijani Criminal Code Articles 100.2 (planning, preparing, unleashing or waging an aggressive war), 116.0.6 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflicts), 120.2.4 (premeditated murder committed with special cruelty or in a generally dangerous way) and 120.2.7 (premeditated murder of two or more people).

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office said that the public will be provided with additional information about the progress and results of the investigation.

An Azerbaijani soldier was killed and two others were injured in another mine explosion in liberated Aghdam on February 4.

On February 3, Aliyev announced that mine clearance in the liberated lands would be the first step in the process to return IDPs to their homes. The president said that mine clearance was a big process as Armenians refuse to give Azerbaijan maps of minefields. “That is why explosions are frequent now. We are now reshaping the Mine Action Agency, and it will be more efficient now. But it will take some time. Of course, mine clearance work must be completed."