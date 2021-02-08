Azerbaijan has rich heritage - UK Minister for European Neighbourhood during visit to Old Town

By Trend





UK Foreign Office Minister Wendy Morton visited the Old Town area in Azerbaijani Baku as part of her official two-day visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Morton’s Twitter.

“Wonderful visit to the Old Town area of beautiful Baku on the Caspian. Azerbaijan has a rich heritage and I have had a fascinating time at the Prince of Wales’ School for Traditional Arts which supports future generations of artists and preserves Azerbaijan’s ancient culture,” she wrote.

Minister for the European Neighbourhood Wendy Morton arrived in the Azerbaijani city of Baku for a two-day official visit on Feb. 8, 2020, to attend the annual UK-Azerbaijan Strategic Dialogue Summit.

The visit seeks to strengthen the relationship between the UK and Azerbaijan around areas of cooperation in green energy and tackling climate change, as well as advancing the rights of women and countering gender-based violence.