TODAY.AZ / Politics

Former Croatian president, Polish prime minister, President of Polish National Bank join Nizami Ganjavi Center

08 February 2021 [15:36] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Madame Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic, President of Croatia 2015-2020 and Prof. Marek Belka, Prime Minister of Poland 2004-2005, President of the National Bank of Poland 2010-2016 joined Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Trend reports citing the Center.

As secretary-general of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Rovshan Muradov noted this makes Nizami Ganjavi International Center a major platform in Eastern Europe which brings together such unique world leaders to share their wisdom and experience

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/203271.html

Print version

Views: 21

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also