Military Oath taking ceremonies held in Azerbaijan Army

By Azernews





Aisha Jabbarova

Young soldiers of the Azerbaijani Army’s training units and subunits took a Military Oath on February 7, in line with the annual training plan approved by the Defence Minister, the ministry’s press service has reported.

Representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the command staff of the military units congratulated the young soldiers on taking the Military Oath, wished them to be disciplined, honest and brave in the fulfillment of their duties, to study carefully the weapons and equipment entrusted to them, and to fulfill their military duty with dignity for the Homeland.

The ceremonies ended with the solemn march of the military personnel in front of the podium.