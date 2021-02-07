Representatives of Azerbaijani-based diplomatic corps visit Liberated Zangilan city

By Trend

Ambassadors, military attachés and heads of international organizations based in Azerbaijan visited city of Zangilan on February 6 after the visit to the Jabrayil region, both recently liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The purpose of the visit was to get acquainted with the consequences of crimes and acts of vandalism committed by the Armed Forces of Armenia in the ancestral lands of Azerbaijan

Diplomats and military attachés were accompanied by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the First Vice President Elchin Amirbayov and other officials.