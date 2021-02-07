Top officials of Azerbaijan discuss return of population to liberated lands

By Trend

A meeting of the Working Group of the Interdepartmental Center of Azerbaijan’s Coordination Headquarters on the return of the population to the lands liberated from the Armenian occupation was held, Trend reports.

At a meeting dedicated to the results of 2020, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev outlined specific tasks for returning the population to the liberated territories, which is one of the main goals of restoration and reconstruction work, and gave relevant instructions in this direction.

Head of the Working Group, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Territorial and Organizational Affairs of the Presidential Administration Zeynal Naghdaliyev provided detailed information on the work done in accordance with the instructions of the head of state.

Then, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the First Vice President of Azerbaijan Emin Huseynov, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons Rovshan Rzayev, as well as heads of other relevant state structures, held extensive discussions on the planned activities in the liberated lands.

The Coordination Headquarters, created by the order of the President of Azerbaijan dated November 24, 2020, is headed by Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev.