New Azerbaijan Party protests against European People's Party

By Trend





The ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) sent a letter of protest regarding a biased statement against Azerbaijan, voiced during a video conference of the Political Assembly (PA) of the European People's Party (EPP) on February 1, 2021, Trend reports.

“We bring to the attention of the EPP PA members that Azerbaijan fully complies with the terms of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, within the framework of which hundreds of prisoners, hostages, and bodies of the dead were exchanged between Azerbaijan and Armenia. This process continues in accordance with international norms. The terrorists who arrived from Armenia to the Azerbaijani territories after the November 10 statement that put end to the Second Karabakh War, and who committed sabotage actions, cannot be considered prisoners of war, and the issue regarding them will be resolved within the relevant laws. At the same time, despite the demands of Azerbaijan, the Armenian side refuses to provide information on the fate and places of mass burial of more than 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens taken prisoner and hostages in the First Karabakh War,” reads the letter.

Armenia must correctly assess the situation, and not repeat the previous mistakes, the letter said.

The letter further noted that the international community must support the full implementation of the trilateral declaration, the establishment of peace, and an atmosphere of trust in the region and among peoples.

“Azerbaijan intends to reintegrate citizens of Armenian origin living in the territories covered by the conflict into its political, social and economic space, and guarantees equal rights and freedoms to all citizens within the framework of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, regardless of ethnic and religious affiliation,”

The ruling New Azerbaijan Party recommends that the EPP PA make statements only after a detailed study of the information on the issue.



